Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Looks Like It Could Be Finally Worth The Price

At Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event today, the company announced their new flagship smartphone in the form of the Galaxy Note 20 series. For those who were hoping to hear more foldable news from the company, you will also be pleased to learn that Samsung has also announced the successor to the Galaxy Fold in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Advertising

The company was a bit shy on the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 so as far as internals are concerned, that is still something of a mystery. However, they did tease some of the changes that they will be making to the handset over its predecessor. This includes a new larger outer display has now sports a 6.2-inch screen, while the internal displays are 7.6-inches and will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has also done away with the larger notch on the inner display, instead opting to use a hole-punch camera in its place. Apart from these somewhat cosmetic changes, Samsung has also addressed some durability issues such as by using an ultra thin glass for the foldable display instead of plastic.

The company has also reengineered the hinge of the phone where will be more durable and comes with elastic fibers that will help to clear and dust or debris that might get trapped and cause issues when trying to fold the phone. More details including pricing and availability will be revealed on the 1st of September, so check back with us then for the updates.

Filed in . Read more about Samsung. Source: news.samsung