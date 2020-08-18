Snapchat Users Will Soon Be Able To Share Content Outside Of The App

Advertising

It used to be that back in the day, content in mobile apps would remain in mobile apps. For example, Instagram used to be pretty much only viewable and could only be interacted through the mobile app. However, it later expanded to the web where users could browse Instagram like they would on their phones.

In a bid to make Snapchat more engaging, a report from Axios has revealed that the company is apparently planning on testing out a new feature that would allow some Snapchat-related content, that used to be only available through the app, to be shared outside of the app. This means that even users who don’t have a Snapchat account can view it.

This includes features like Snap Originals, Shows, Our Stories, and Publisher Stories, where non-Snapchat users will be able to see those contents shared by users who do use Snapchat. When clicking these shared links, users will either be taken directly to the Snapchat app itself, if they have it installed, or it can be viewed on a mobile browser.

According to a Snapchat spokesperson, they confirmed that this is something that they plan to test, although whether or not it will become a mainstay feature remains to be seen. “We’re always exploring ways to make it even easier to view Snapchat’s engaging and topical content and share it with your friends.”

