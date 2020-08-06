Sony Could Have An Entry-Level Full Frame Mirrorless Camera In The Works

Want to get a full frame mirrorless camera? Unfortunately, full frame mirrorless cameras aren’t exactly cheap and Sony’s A7 is probably the cheapest you can expect from the company. However, that might not necessarily be the case in the future, at least according to Sony Alpha Rumors.

The publication is claiming that come September, Sony is expected to announce an entry-level full frame mirrorless camera that will be part of its mirrorless lineup. The naming of this camera is unclear, but it has been speculated to be called either the A5 or the A6, which kind of makes sense given that Sony’s mirrorless lineup consists of the A7 and A9 series.

In terms of specs, not much is known about the camera at the moment. However, it has been suggested that it could sport a smaller and more compact design similar to Sony’s A6XXX series. It has also been rumored that it might not even come with an EVF (which is one of the ways Sony could help reduce the price), and that it might be priced starting at $1,000.

Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but if you are looking to get into full frame mirrorless cameras, then this could be a camera to look out for especially if you’d rather not break the bank buying one.

Source: sonyalpharumors