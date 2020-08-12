You Can Now Pre-Order Microsoft’s Surface Duo

While companies like Samsung and Huawei are making devices with foldable displays, Microsoft is taking a different approach by launching a device in the form of the Surface Duo. The handset was actually announced last year and if you’re interested in seeing what Microsoft has to offer, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Advertising

This is because the company has announced that the Surface Duo will be launching on the 10th of September and that those who are interested can actually go ahead and pre-order the handset today. The Surface Duo is priced at $1,399 which is kind of expensive, but do note that it sports dual displays.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Surface Duo marks the return of Microsoft to Android smartphones, at least in terms of hardware. It will feature two 5.6-inch displays placed side-by-side and connected through a 360-degree hinge that lets users fold the displays outwards completely.

It can also be used together where it forms like a pseudo-tablet of sorts, or like a book. Microsoft does not mention what other hardware specs we might be able to expect, but hopefully the company has made some improvements since it’s announcement back in 2019. If you are curious and wouldn’t mind trying it out, head on over to Microsoft’s website to pre-order it.

Filed in . Read more about Android, Microsoft and Surface Pro. Source: blogs.windows