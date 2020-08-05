WhatsApp Now Lets You Reverse Search Forwarded Messages

Advertising

To combat fake news, WhatsApp has put a limit on how many times and how many people a message can be forwarded. This is because sometimes people do not necessarily do their own research and form their opinions based on these messages that are either outright lies or incorrect to a certain degree.

However, this isn’t to say that all forwarded messages are fake. Some might be real, or have some basis of truth. To help users better ascertain whether a message might be real or fake, WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that will let users reverse search a message to get more information from the internet.

According to WhatsApp, “Today, we’re piloting a simple way to double check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat. Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received.”

This means that if users want to do a bit more research on the message they received, all they need to do is tap the magnifying glass icon next to the message and it will search the web for relevant information about it. This is an experimental feature that is currently only available in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US.

