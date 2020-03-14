A 14.1-inch MacBook Pro Could Be In The Works

When Apple announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro, they dispensed with the 15-inch model. However, despite the larger screen, Apple managed to maintain the overall size thanks to the slimmed down bezels. Now it looks like Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro could be next on the chopping block.

This is according to a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro laptop that could replace the 13-inch model. In addition to bumping up the display of the laptop, Kuo also asserts that Apple will be bringing the scissor-switch keyboard to this new model as well.

For those unfamiliar, the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched last year came with a brand new keyboard mechanism. This replaced the previous butterfly switch mechanism that resulted in a variety of build issues and caused more problems than it solved. So far, the new scissor switches seem to be working just fine and many are pretty pleased with it.

There is no word on when this new laptop will be announced, but there have been rumors that claim that Apple might host an event on the 31st of March, so perhaps we will learn more about the laptop then, but until we get the official word, take it with a grain of salt for now.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Macbook Pro. Source: 9to5mac