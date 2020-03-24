2020’s iPad Pros Found To Have Only Marginal Gains Over 2018’s iPad Pros

Apple recently launched their 2020 iPad Pros which came with a brand new A12Z chipset, improved GPUs, and more RAM. Given that the last time the iPad Pro was refreshed was back in 2018, we expected that the new models should prove to be a lot better than its predecessors, but that might not necessarily be the case.

According to early benchmarks, it seems that the gains in the 2020 iPad Pros over the 2018 models might be marginal at best. For example on the Geekbench 5 test, the 11-inch model had a single-core score of 1114 and a multi-core score of 4654. This is versus its predecessor which scored 1113 and 4608 respectively.

In a way, this shouldn’t be surprising given that the A12Z chipset is more or less the same as the A12X with its 8-cores that are clocked at 2.48GHz, so in reality, it shouldn’t be too different. The main difference is in the GPU department, where the new iPad Pros have an 8-core GPU versus the 7-core GPU in the 2018 models..

Given the somewhat modest gains, this does seem to lend credence to the rumors that Apple could be planning another iPad Pro launch later this year, where it will be a higher-end model which will use mini LEDs. That being said, this does not mean that the 2020 models are bad, it’s just that if you were hoping for a major shakeup in terms of hardware, this might not necessarily be it.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and Ipad Pro. Source: macrumors