iPad Pro With Mini LED Could Still Be Coming In 2020

Just the other day, Apple launched their brand new iPad Pro tablets. The refreshed tablets come with upgraded processors, more RAM, an additional camera, and a LiDAR scanner. However, it seems that despite these significant upgrades, Apple could still have another iPad Pro tablet planned for 2020.

According to a report from DigiTimes, the publication is claiming that Apple might actually launch a second iPad Pro later this year. This iPad Pro will retain the 12.9-inch display, but one of the main differences is that it could use mini LED display technology. This is versus the current iPad lineup, all of which currently still rely on LCD.

Given that Apple’s iPhones have adopted the use of OLEDs, it makes sense that Apple would eventually shift their iPads to LED technology as well. DigiTimes’ post echoes what notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said, where he too had predicted that Apple would be launching a higher-end iPad Pro that featured a mini LED display that would be launching in 2020.

We’re not sure what other changes this rumored iPad Pro could be packing, but we imagine that it will most likely rely on a newer chipset. The latest iPad Pro refreshes use an A12Z chipset, which is a chipset based on the A12 found in 2018’s iPhones.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and Ipad Pro. Source: macrumors