Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization Could Come To 2020 iPhones

As it stands, Apple’s iPhones offer up optical image stabilization. This means that within each lens, there is a stabilizer that helps keep it stable so that when you are taking photos or videos, it can compensate for movement to prevent blurry photos or shaky video footage. However, that could change with this year’s iPhone.

Advertising

According to a report from MacRumors, they quote a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in which Kuo is claiming that for 2020’s iPhones, Apple could be introducing sensor-shift image stabilization technology. For those who aren’t familiar, there are various types of image stabilization technology.

There is digital image stabilization which relies on software to compensate for movements. Then there is optical image stabilization which puts a stabilizer in the lens itself. Then there is sensor-shift image stabilization that places a stabilizer in the sensor itself. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, although in this case, sensor-shift image stabilization could mean that the Ultra Wide lens on the iPhone could benefit from this feature as well.

According to Kuo, he claims that the feature will only be available for the 6.7-inch iPhone model, which is rumored to be the top-of-the-line model, but it is expected that Apple will be bringing the tech to the rest of its lineup in 2021.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone. Source: macrumors