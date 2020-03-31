Apple To Kill ‘Dark Sky’ Weather App After Acquiring It

Advertising

Apple’s weather app for iOS does a pretty decent job at doing what it’s supposed to do, which is to provide weather information as well as predictions for the week. It’s not a fancy app but if you just want to check the current temperature and weather for the rest of the day and week, it gets the job done.

However, for those who want additional information and more powerful weather tracking tools, Dark Sky is a pretty popular alternative. The good news that in an attempt to improve on its own weather app, Apple has acquired the Dark Sky weather app. The bad news is that following the acquisition, in true Apple fashion, they will also be killing off the app for Android users.

According to an official post on the Dark Sky blog, the developers write, “The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.”

Note that Apple is only killing it off for Android and Wear OS users, and that for iOS users, there will be no changes made at this time. Apple has had a history of making acquisitions and then killing those services or apps off while they integrate it into their own platform. For now, iOS users won’t see any changes, but perhaps eventually we’ll see Dark Sky folded into iOS.

