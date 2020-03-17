Apple Patents A Mouse That Can Change Its Shape And Also Give Feedback

Advertising

For the most part, computer peripherals like mice have been designed to be a one-size-fits-all, although sometimes there are certain mice that feel and fit better for one person compared to another. Unfortunately, creating a custom-sized mice just doesn’t seem particularly feasible, but that doesn’t mean that Apple isn’t going to try.

According to a recently-discovered patent, it seems that Apple is toying with the idea of creating a mouse that can change its shape. This will rely on actuators that can manipulate the exterior of the mouse and change itself to optimize its shape to fit the user’s hand.

The patent description reads (in part), “In one embodiment, the profile shape or curvature of the mouse is optimized to fit a user’s hand. The mouse may include various sensors for determining if the curvature matches a contour of the user’s hand, and the shape of the mouse may be changed accordingly.”

That being said, Apple will not be the first in trying to create a mouse that can change its size or shape. Some of you might recall that a company called Mad Catz created a gaming mouse called the R.A.T. which allows users to customize certain physical attributes of it to better suit the user.

However, given that this is a patent, there’s no telling if Apple actually plans to go through with it, although we have to wonder if there might even be a demand for such a mouse to begin with.

Source: imore