Apple Informs About Returns & Repairs During Coronavirus Outbreak

Recently, Apple decided to close all of its retail stores outside china until 27th March. But, then again, it also made clear that the stores will remain closed until further notice.
And, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of existing customers are left confused with some questions on the returns and repairs of their Apple products while the stores are closed.
So, Apple addressed some of the most frequently asked questions in their new FAQ section related to the retail store shutdown.
You can take a look at the questions/answers in their official website – but to save you a click, we’ve included the FAQs here:
Q: My local Apple Store is closed. When will it reopen?
A: Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Apple has closed all retail stores outside of Greater China through March 27. Please check http://www.apple.com/retail for the latest on Store Operating hours.
Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28—what should I do?
A: Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.*
*Exclusions: Contracted iPhones (US, CA, JP, AU); Carrier financing (US only); Trade-in devices (value of device can be given in form of gift card)
Q: My device is at an Apple Store for repair. When can I get it back?
A: We are working to complete all repairs. If your device is ready for pick up or is awaiting parts, a Team Member will contact you with details. If ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can check the repair status at http://www.apple.com/support
Q: What’s the status of my repair?
A: You can check the status of a repair online at http://support.apple.com/repair
Q: I need to get my device repaired. How can I do that if retail stores closed?
A: You can start a repair online or contact support at http://www.apple.com/support
Q: I scheduled a Genius Bar appointment before March 27. Will you be open for that?
A: We will not host Genius Bar appointments before we reopen on March 28. You can reschedule your appointment and get self help at http://www.apple.com/support
Q: I placed an order to pick up at my local Apple Store. How can I pick it up?
A: If you received confirmation that your order was ready for pick up, you can go to the Apple Store location on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up your order.
Q: I placed an order online and had it shipped to the Apple Store. Can I make changes?
A: Yes, visit http://www.apple.com/orderstatus to view the status of your order and make changes. Or contact us via chat or phone.
In a nutshell, Apple insists that the active repair work will be completed soon and you will be notified to pick up the device. And, the returns/replacement time period will be extended when the retail stores re-open.
Featured image: Photo by Armand Valendez from Pexels
