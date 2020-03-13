AT&T Responds To Coronavirus Crisis By Suspending Broadband Data Caps

Advertising

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many companies are starting to send employees home to work. This is done to help reduce and contain the spread of the virus, where hopefully by working at home, it reduces the risk of employees catching it. However, this in turn creates another problem.

For those who use internet data plans with a data cap, this means that by staying home and working, you might hit that cap faster than you think. The good news is that if you’re using AT&T’s broadband service, you’ll be pleased to learn that the company has announced that for now, they’ll be suspending data caps for its broadband service.

This means that users will be able to comfortably work from home without having to worry that they’ll be hitting their data cap for the month. In a statement made by a company rep to Motherboard, “Many of our AT&T Internet customers already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving internet data overage for the remaining customers.”

That being said, we should note that AT&T’s data caps range from 150GB to 1TB, depending on the plan. Users who exceed those limits also face overages of $10 per additional 50GB of data consumed.

