Bang & Olufsen Announces New Beosound Balance Wireless Speaker

While the sound quality from Bang & Olufsen speakers are debatable, especially amongst audiophiles, there is no denying that the company makes some fantastic looking speakers that will blend in quite nicely with your home furniture. In fact, if you’re looking for another talking piece for your living room, the company’s latest Beosound Balance could be worth checking out.

One of the striking features of the Beosound Balance’s design is its base, where it is wrapped with FSC-approved timber. However, it is more than just about its looks as the base will also feature an upward-facing subwoofer. The way Bang & Olufsen have designed it is so that the bass will go up through a perforated metal dish and then reflect off the base of the top part of the speaker.

While looking like a piece of furniture, don’t let the looks fool you as the speaker does come with some fancy features, such as the top part of the speaker that is touch-sensitive. From here, users will be able to control playback. There is also a built-in microphone that the speakers will use to analyze the room to help create an optimized sound for the environment it is in.

There will also be a bunch of wireless connectivity options for users to choose from, such as Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect. That being said, given that these are Bang & Olufsen speakers, they will not come cheap. The Beosound Balance is priced at $2,250 and will be going on sale later this month.

