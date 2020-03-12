Command & Conquer Remaster Arrives in June

These days, one of the popular things for developers and publishers to do is release remasters of older titles. In a way this is not a bad thing, especially since there are many of us who have played games from back in the day that we wouldn’t mind playing again, especially with updated visuals and improvements.

Now, EA did previously tease that they were planning on releasing a remaster of their classic Command & Conquer RTS, and the good news is that the company has since confirmed that the remaster will now be released in June. This includes both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command and Conquer: Red Alert where both games will be updated with new graphics where they will now support playback on 4K displays.

For those who are unfamiliar, Command & Conquer was one of the early RTS games released way back in the day. It led to other companies creating their own takes, such as Blizzard which resulted in the immensely popular StarCraft series. EA’s plans for the remaster was originally announced back in November 2018, and it looks like after nearly 2 years later, the game is now ready to be played.

It remains to be seen how well the game will hold up in this day and age, so we’ll have to wait for a few more months before we can get our hands on it.

