Conan O’Brien Will Film His Shows Using An iPhone

According to a report from Variety, O’Brien has been revealed that be planning a return to late night TV by hosting his show remotely and filming it using an iPhone. His staff will also be working remotely and interviews conducted with guests will be done via video chat, thus ensuring that social distancing is being practiced.
Granted this will result in a very different show that fans are used to, but n a statement made by O’Brien, “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible.”
The host’s longtime executive producer, Jeff Ross, was also quoted as saying, “We were making stuff and putting it out and trying to be a distraction, but we just realized – why not just do the show? It will be different ,and it may not be pretty, but we’re going to do it.”
