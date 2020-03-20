Conan O’Brien Will Film His Shows Using An iPhone

Advertising

As it is not advisable for people to gather in large crowds due to the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry has been affected as it means that people are avoiding cinemas, and also live audience TV shows have had to take a break. However, late night talk show host Conan O’Brien plans to return to full programming and has come up with a way to do so.

According to a report from Variety, O’Brien has been revealed that be planning a return to late night TV by hosting his show remotely and filming it using an iPhone. His staff will also be working remotely and interviews conducted with guests will be done via video chat, thus ensuring that social distancing is being practiced.

Granted this will result in a very different show that fans are used to, but n a statement made by O’Brien, “The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible.”

The host’s longtime executive producer, Jeff Ross, was also quoted as saying, “We were making stuff and putting it out and trying to be a distraction, but we just realized – why not just do the show? It will be different ,and it may not be pretty, but we’re going to do it.”

