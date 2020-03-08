Facebook Is Going After Deceptive Domain Names

Advertising

One of the ways phishing scams work is that it attempts to trick the user into thinking that an email or a website belongs to the person or organization that they are trying to impersonate. For example.recently there was a report of how a Shark Tank host got scammed out of $400,000 due to an email that was made to seem like it came from her secretary, except that it wasn’t.

This was possible as the email address contained one letter different from her actual secretary’s email. This is also why it doesn’t come as a surprise that Facebook is now trying to clamp down on such deceptive practices, by filing a lawsuit against a domain name registrar for registering domain names that come across as deceptive by making themselves look like they belong to Facebook or are affiliated with Facebook.

According to Facebook, “We regularly scan for domain names and apps that infringe our trademarks to protect people from abuse. We found that Namecheap’s proxy service, Whoisguard, registered or used 45 domain names that impersonated Facebook and our services, such as instagrambusinesshelp.com, facebo0k-login.com and whatsappdownload.site.”

Facebook notes that this is not the first time they’re going after deceptive domain names and the companies that register them. Previously they had filed a lawsuit back in 2019 against another domain registrar for similar practices.

