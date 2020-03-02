Facebook Messenger For iOS Is Now Smaller And Faster Than Ever

Advertising

A lot of times, apps are typically designed with a main function in mind. However, over the years, developers tend to add to it where they increase the number of features to it. While sometimes it can be a good thing, other times it can detract from the app’s main purpose and bog it down with unwanted features.

Facebook Messenger is an example where over the years, the app has gotten a little bloated with new features that users might not necessarily use or want to use. Thankfully, it looks like that is no longer the case as Facebook has since announced the launch of an updated version of Messenger for iOS that is both smaller in terms of file size, and also faster.

According to Facebook, “On the heels of Messenger 4, we started a journey to simplify and redesign Messenger, internally called Project LightSpeed, and now we’ve rebuilt the iOS app from the ground up. Starting today, we are rolling out a faster, smaller and simpler Messenger on iOS over the next few weeks. Messenger will load twice as fast and will be one-fourth its original size.”

So if you’re a Messenger user on iOS and did think it could use some trimming down, then this is an update you’ll want to keep your eye on.

