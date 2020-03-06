New Google Assistant Feature Will Read Web Pages Out To You

If you have your hands full but need to access information on a website, you might want to consider using Google Assistant. This is because in an announcement by the company, they have revealed a new feature for Google Assistant that will let the virtual assistant read out any web page to users out loud.

According to Google, “To help you follow along, your browser will automatically scroll the page and highlight words as they’re read aloud. You can also alter the reading speed and choose from multiple voices. Speaking of which, the web pages are read aloud in expressive and natural voices, aiming to use the same intonation and rhythm that you’d use if you were reading it aloud yourself.”

While text-to-voice isn’t anything new, this new feature will pretty much let users read out any website without actually having to touch their phone. For example, if you’re in the kitchen and are following along to a recipe, Google Assistant can read it out for you. You can also keep up to date on news and other happenings while you go about doing other things.

The best part is that this does not require website owners to do anything on their end, meaning that pretty much all web pages are essentially supported.

