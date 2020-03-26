Sportier, More Affordable Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch Launched

Back in 2019, Huawei launched the Huawei Watch GT 2. The watch was clearly designed to be more of a fashion piece where it came across looking like a bit of a dress watch. However, if you wanted a watch that was more sporty and could be used for your workouts, you’ll be pleased to learn that Huawei is back with the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

As you can see in the photo, the GT 2e has clearly been designed to be more of a sporty offering compared to the GT 2. The sports a TPU wristband that has been perforated which will help with breathability, especially if you sweat a lot or plan to wear the watch for an extended period of time.

The body of the watch itself is built from stainless steel, and Huawei is boasting 5 ATM water resistance, so taking it for a swim should not be a problem. Other specs include a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454×454 resolution, a Kirin A1 chipset powering the device, and according to Huawei, the watch will offer up to two weeks of battery life.

There is GPS tracking available as well, but using this will bring your watch’s battery life down to about 30 hours. There will also be a built-in SpO2 sensor that calculates your VO2Max. In terms of price, the GT 2e will also be cheaper than the GT 2. It is priced at €200, making it €50 cheaper than its predecessor.

