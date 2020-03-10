iOS Messages Could Soon Support @Mentions And Retracted Messages

While Apple’s iMessage does what most chat apps can do, it does lack certain features such as the ability to @mention users and also to recall messages that were sent. However, according to a report from MacRumors, they have heard that those two are potential features that could arrive in the future.

According to the report, they claim that Apple is apparently developing the ability for users to mention other users in chat. For example in a group chat, users will just need to type the “@” character and a list of suggested names will come up, and from there users can select the user they want to mention.

This makes it easier in huge group chats where you’re trying to get the attention of a particular user and don’t want the message to get lost in the sea of other messages. As for the retraction feature, it will be pretty standard where when a message has been retracted, users will see small fine print that says that a previously sent message was recalled.

However, it is unclear if there will be a time limit on how long messages need to be sent before it can be recalled. Take it with a grain of salt for now as it is unclear if and when Apple will actually implement these features, but hopefully they will as it will no doubt help make Messages a more compelling app to use.

Filed in . Read more about iOS. Source: macrumors