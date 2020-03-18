Apple’s New iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Comes With A Built-In Trackpad

If there is one criticism to be made about the Smart Keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro, it would be that it’s not particularly pleasant to type on (although much better compared to using an on-screen keyboard). For those looking to make the iPad Pro a potential laptop replacement, it looks like that reality is here.

Alongside the new iPad Pro models, Apple has also announced an update and change to the Smart Keyboard accessory, where as you can see in the image above, it has been redesigned with a set of new keys and also the inclusion of a trackpad, which is a feature that we had previously heard about.

Based on its design, it looks a lot like the keys Apple uses with its MacBook laptops as it offers backlit keys and it also appears to be using the same scissor switch mechanism that Apple introduced to its 16-inch MacBook Pro last year. This should make for a much more pleasant typing experience. There is also a built-in USB-C port that allows for pass-through charging, and also a hinge that allows for adjustments up to 130-degrees.

This makes it more adjustable compared to the previous model that only supports two different positions, although at certain angles, it will make the tablet “float”. That being said, the new Smart Keyboard will not come cheap. The model that supports the 11-inch iPad Pro will now cost $299 (up from $179), while the 12.9-inch version will cost $349 (up from $199), both of which are expected to go on sale this coming May.

Filed in . Read more about iPad, Ipad Pro and Keyboards. Source: apple