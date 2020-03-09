iPhone 12 Could Finally Come With A 120Hz Display

When Apple first introduced the iPad Pro a few years ago, one of the standout features of the tablet was the fact that it came with a 120Hz display. This resulted in very smooth animations while you used the tablet. Oddly enough, while other companies have been introducing 120Hz displays to their smartphones, Apple has not.

Advertising

However, that could change with the iPhone 12. According to the latest rumors, it has been suggested that one of the changes to the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the introduction of a 4,400mAh battery. This represents a 400mAh battery increase over the previous model, and it is also said that the reason for this larger battery increase is to support the 120Hz display and a 5G modem.

In terms of 5G, we have heard rumors that this year’s iPhones could indeed support 5G, so that isn’t new. However, the 120Hz display rumor is new to our ears, which is a good thing if it is true. It has been said that one of the reasons why many phone makers aren’t as quick to adopt 120Hz displays is because of the battery drain.

However, if the additional battery can help offset it, then it should make up for any battery drain the newer display might have. In any case, it’s probably best to take this with a grain of salt for now, but here’s hoping that the rumors are true!

Filed in . Read more about iPhone. Source: tomsguide