Apple’s iPhone 12 Might Not Be Released This Year

Apple typically hosts an iPhone-related event in the fall of the year, which is usually in September. If you were looking forward to upgrading your iPhone this year, you might be out of luck because according to a report from Nikkei, they have heard from their sources that Apple could be considering delaying the launch of the iPhone 12 to 2021.

According to the report, it seems that Apple is mulling the idea of delaying the iPhone 12’s launch by several months, meaning that it is possible that it could be pushed to 2021. This is due to ongoing concerns of how well the iPhone will do in the current situation, where the world has almost come to a grinding halt as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Because the virus has forced many businesses to temporarily suspend their operations, it has no doubt had an impact on the economy where some people are out of a job. As a result, people are probably prioritizing their money towards essentials and might skip on luxuries like buying a new phone.

This means that should Apple keep to their fall launch, there is a chance that demand for the new iPhone could be significantly lower than Apple would like, so delaying it to a time when things get back to some semblance of normalcy makes a lot of sense. Apple has yet to officially announce anything, but given that a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus probably won’t be arriving anytime soon, it doesn’t feel like this is a problem that will be going away anytime soon.

