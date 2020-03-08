New Report Suggests iPhone SE 2 Could Be Delayed

If a budget iPhone is something you’re looking forward to, then you might have heard the reports that claim that Apple could be working on an iPhone SE 2 that will be the successor to the iPhone SE that was launched in 2016. Initially rumored for an early 2020 release, it seems that there is a chance it could now be delayed.

This is according to a recent report from DigiTimes in which they claim that based on their supply chain sources, orders for the PCB for the phone have been delayed. Apparently the companies that Apple works with have been told by the company that they should delay the shipments of these PCBs to the second quarter of the year.

The PCBs were rumored to be originally sent out in March, in time for Apple’s rumored 31st of March event, where Apple typically releases the newly-announced products a week or two later. However, now with the PCB shipments having been “deferred”, it seems that a Q2 launch is looking more likely.

However, the phone itself is said to have reached the final stage of production, so it seems that the PCB could be one of the few remaining components needed to piece it all together. We’re not sure why Apple has requested the delay, but until we get the official word, take it with a grain of salt and maybe don’t hold your breath just yet.

