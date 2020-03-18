Logitech’s New iPad Keyboard Case Comes With A Trackpad

Advertising

If you’d rather not spend that kind of money, then you might want to check out Logitech’s offerings. The company has also announced a new keyboard case accessory for the iPad that also comes with a built-in trackpad. Dubbed the Combo Touch, it will be priced at $149.99 and unlike the Smart Keyboard which only works with the iPad Pro, Logitech’s Combo Touch will actually work with other iPad models.

This includes the 7th generation iPad, the 3rd generation iPad Air, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Also, unlike the Smart Keyboard, the Combo Touch also comes with a little slot that users can store the Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayton stylus in.

According to Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, “The Combo Touch brings a new way to interact with iPad, giving you an on-screen cursor to edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations and to navigate in comfort with familiar gestures. Our new keyboard brings over 20 years of Logitech typing experience together with a trackpad, and is compatible with the Smart Connector for an all-new iPad experience.”

