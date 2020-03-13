Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds Announced

A lot of the times, true wireless earbuds tend to focus more on portability and mobility. As a result, many of them don’t sound quite as good compared to other earphones or headphones, but we suppose that’s one of the sacrifices one has to make. However, if you value sound quality and mobility, then Sennheiser might have something of interest to you.

The company has recently announced its latest wireless earbuds in the form of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. This is the second-gen wireless earbuds from the company where according to Sennheiser, they have been designed to be smaller (by about 2mm) compared to its predecessor.

There have also been improvements made to the battery life of the earbuds, where they will now support playback of up to 7 hours per charge, while the charging case will get you up to 28 hours in total. There is also support for Bluetooth 5.1, AAC, and AptX standards, along with an IPX4 rating.

This means that they’ll be splash resistant, but you probably won’t want to go swimming with them. In terms of pricing, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will retail for $300 and will be available for purchase this coming April.

