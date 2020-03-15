Steam Records Record-Breaking 20 Million Concurrent Players

We all spend our time differently on the weekends. Some of us choose to spend it with friends and family at gatherings, some of us go to watch movies, some of us go for a run or a bike ride, and so on. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, it has been strongly recommended that we all practice social distancing and to stay at home where possible.

Advertising

This is done to reduce the risk of us coming into contact with anyone who might have the virus, thus preventing a further outbreak. It seems that many people are taking this advice to heart because over the weekend, Valve’s Steam gaming platform managed to record a record-breaking 20 million concurrent players.

This means that at its peak, Steam had 20 million players playing games on its platform at that given point in time. That being said, it should be noted that this is for gamers around the world, and 20 million is but a drop in a bucket compared to the number of people around the world. However, the timing of this and the coronavirus outbreak suggests that it is more than mere coincidence.

We’re not sure if this number will rise, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it did. Companies such as Niantic, the developer behind Pokemon GO, has also made some changes to help players enjoy the game without having to leave their home.

Filed in . Read more about Steam (Valve) and Valve. Source: ign