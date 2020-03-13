Tag Heuer Unveils Its Third-Gen Connected Smartwatch

In the early days of the smartwatch, many of the luxury Swiss watchmakers snubbed their noses at the devices, believing that they would never be able to replace a traditional watch. While there is still a time and place for more traditional timepieces, it’s impossible to deny how wearables has taken the world by storm.

Watchmaker Tag Heuer has since hopped on board the smartwatch bandwagon, and it looks like the company is back with its latest model in the third-gen Connected series. The new Connected smartwatch will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chipset, replacing the Intel chipsets that powered its previous models.

In addition, the new Connected smartwatch will come with a host of sensors including a heart rate sensor, a compass, an accelerometer, and gyroscopic sensors. It also comes with a slightly bigger 430mAh battery. While the hardware has changed greatly, one of the biggest changes is the design of the smartwatch itself, where the third-gen model now sports a much slimmed down look.

Tag Heuer has also announced that they will be doing away with their previous plan that allowed users to trade in their smartwatches for the company’s more traditional watches. The third-gen model is also more expensive where it is priced starting at $1,800, about $200 more expensive than its predecessor.

Filed in . Read more about Smartwatch, Tag Heuer and Wearable Tech. Source: theverge