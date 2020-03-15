WhatsApp Could Soon Introduce Disappearing Messages

Advertising

With some messaging apps and social media platforms, there is the option to post content temporarily before it disappears forever. In fact, recently Twitter has been toying with such a feature . Now it looks like WhatsApp could get something similar as well, at least that’s according to the latest beta discovered by WABetaInfo.

According to the latest beta, it seems that there is evidence to suggest that WhatsApp could be looking to test out disappearing messages. This feature will allow users to send messages to each other where they can then set a duration in which the messages will delete after a set period of time.

Based on the current settings, this ranges between an hour to up to a year. If you’re looking to create a private conversation that you don’t want anyone to see, you could set it for an hour, after which all messages will disappear. This is more effective compared to deleting chats, because deleting a chat on your end doesn’t mean it is deleted on the other person’s end.

That being said, it is unclear when this feature will roll out to users. Usually features spotted in the beta tend to take a while before they go live, and when they do, it might be slightly different from what was in the beta, so that’s something to take note of.

Image credit – WABetaInfo

Filed in . Read more about Apps and Whatsapp. Source: wabetainfo