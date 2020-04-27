160,000 Nintendo User Account Information Leaked

Before Nintendo established its new online service for the Switch, the company relied on what was known as the Nintendo Network ID (NNID). Unfortunately, it seems that somehow hackers have managed to obtain access to at least 160,000 NNID accounts where they have managed to steal login IDs, passwords, and other user information stored in those profiles.

Advertising

Now, the good news is that if you use a completely different password for your NNID and your Nintendo account, then this might not be as big of a deal. However, if you are reusing passwords, then there is a chance that the hackers could potentially gain access to your main Nintendo account and could be using your stored payment information to make in-game purchases.

Nintendo has since confirmed the breach and have stated that they will be halting NNID logins. They have also since reached out to customers who might have been affected by this breach, and are also asking users to enable two-factor authentication to better secure their accounts. If you haven’t been notified by Nintendo, there is a good chance you might not have been affected by this breach, but it might be a good idea to update your login information and enable two-factor authentication as well.

In the meantime, you can check out our guide on how to use a password manager if you’d like an easier way to better manage your passwords and to create strong passwords that are harder to guess.

Filed in . Read more about Hack, Nintendo and Security. Source: nintendo.co.jp