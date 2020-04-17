To No One’s Surprise, The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con Has Been Cancelled

Advertising

Every year for the past several years, the San Diego Comic-Con is an event that many people look forward to. This is because the event usually brings about brand new announcements by movie studios for upcoming movies, new toys, new comics, and basically just a ton of fun and geeky stuff.

Unfortunately if you were hoping to attend the event this year, that will no longer be possible due to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con to be cancelled.

In a statement made by the organizers of the event, “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

The San Diego Comic-Con is not the first major event to be cancelled. Earlier this year, MWC 2020 had also been cancelled, and other major events scheduled for this year have also since been cancelled. This includes E3 2020, Google I/O 2020, and it also seems that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be postponed.

Some companies, such as Apple, will be pushing ahead with their events like WWDC 2020, except that they will be hosting it in an online format that does not require a crowd to gather a large space.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Sdcc. Source: ign