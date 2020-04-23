A 23-inch iMac Could Be Launching Later This Year

For customers who want to buy the iMac, they have had pretty much only two choices: go for the tiny 21-inch model or pay big bucks to shell out for the larger 27-inch model. Given that we’re seeing more people start to turn to larger monitors, with some opting for ultrawide displays, 21-inches does feel paltry by comparison.

However, if a report from The China Times is to be believed, Apple could shake things up this year with a newer iMac model. According to the report, it claims that Apple could be planning to launch a 23-inch iMac later this year. The model is said to be the same size as the 21-inch model, but similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple will be shrinking the bezels of the computer where it will sport a 23-inch display, but maintain its smaller footprint.

The iMac lineup has not been updated in a while and the last time Apple refreshed its iMac desktop computers, it was back in March 2019 where they introduced the option to use Intel’s 9th-gen processors. However, in terms of design, that hasn’t been touched for a while so we imagine that this rumored 23-inch iMac could change that.

It is unclear if Apple will make similar changes to its larger 27-inch sibling where they could offer up a larger display with shrunken bezels as well, but if you were planning to buy the iMac, if you can wait until Q4 this year, then this could be a computer worth checking out.

Filed in . Read more about iMac. Source: 9to5mac