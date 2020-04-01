Apple To Allow Some Employees To Work On Unannounced Products From Home

Apple is a company known for their secrecy when working on new products. We have heard stories of how employees are generally not allowed to take work home in a bid to help keep their operations as secretive as possible. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, many people are being forced to work on home.

Does this mean that all work on existing products stop? Obviously not, and according to a report from Bloomberg, it seems that Apple is putting its secrecy to the test by allowing select employees to work on unannounced projects from home. The report goes on to state that the process of taking work home has a long chain of command.

This involves a vice president signing off on this, along with a list of employees who are in possession of these projects. This list is said to be regularly reviewed by Apple’s most senior leadership to ensure that it doesn’t fall into the hands of someone who isn’t supposed to be working on it.

Assuming the company keeps to schedule, they are expected to launch a bunch of new products this year. This includes the iPhone 9, iPhone 12, potential MacBook Pro refreshes, a new iPad Pro with a mini LED display, and a new HomePod, just to name a few. Whether or not these products get leaked as a result of working from home remains to be seen.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus and Covid-19. Source: bloomberg