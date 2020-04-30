Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Cinematic Trailer Looks Like Something Straight Out Of A Movie

Ubisoft’s approach to the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been to release a new title every year. However, in the recent years, the company has opted to change that up and the last time we saw a major title was back in 2018 with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. For fans of the franchise who have been looking forward to a new title, you’re in luck.

The company has recently taken the wraps off the latest title in the series in the form of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, where as the name suggests, this will be an Assassin’s Creed game in which players will be able to play as a viking, which is pretty awesome if you’re into Norse mythology and folklore.

The company has since released an accompanying cinematic trailer to announce the upcoming game, where the title is expected to find its way onto both current-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with Windows and also Google Stadia.

There was no mention of the Nintendo Switch so it looks like Switch players could be sitting this one out for now. There is no specific release date yet, but the company is currently aiming for a holiday 2020 release. If you have a few minutes to spare, you’ll definitely want to check out the cinematic trailer in the video above.

