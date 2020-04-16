The COVID-19 Virus Outbreak Has Not Stopped Banksy From ‘Working’ From Home

With the COVID-19 virus outbreak forcing people to stay at home, we imagine that some people are no doubt going stir-crazy. However, just because you are stuck at home it doesn’t mean that you cannot be productive. Take a look at artist Banksy, known for his thought-provoking political graffiti that can be found around the world.

Banksy, like the rest of us, is now stuck at home, but it doesn’t mean that the artist has stopped creating. In a series of photos posted onto Instagram, he has shared how he has been making full use of his time, such as by drawing in his bathroom, which according to his caption, has irked his wife to no end.

In the Instagram post below, you can see how Banksy has rearranged his bathroom and drew on the walls to make it look like a family of mice has invaded it. As expected of Banksy, it is a pretty awesome job and everything looks like it has been put together rather cleverly, and it is also pretty humorous.

We’re not sure how long this coronavirus outbreak will continue and how long people are expected to self-isolate for, so if you’re looking for something to do, maybe you can try and recreate Banksy’s look in your own bathroom!

