Woman’s Silicone Breast Implant Helps Deflect Bullet That Might Have Killed Her

Unless you’re wearing a bulletproof vest, there is a good chance that being shot directly at your chest could result in you being killed. However, in the past we have seen how sometimes lives have been saved where the bullet misses its mark, thanks to objects being placed in our front pockets.

In the case of a 30-year old woman, she had her life potentially saved when her breast implant seemingly deflected a bullet that would have otherwise killed her. The story was published to the SAGE medical journal last week, and it seems that this could very well be the first instance of a silicone breast implant saving a life.

The case actually took place back in 2018 where according to the report, the woman who was shot actually walked herself into her local emergency department after being shot in the chest. To the amazement of the doctors and nurses in attendance, the woman seemed to be fine and was talking despite taking a bullet to the chest.

It seems that due to her silicone breast implant, the bullet was deflected away from her vital organs. While she did sustain injuries from the bullet entry point which resulted in a fractured rib, she was otherwise fine and made a full recovery.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Giancarlo McEvenue said, “The bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but the rib fracture was on the right side. The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side. The implant caused the change in the trajectory of the bullet.”

McEvenue adds, “On the left hand side is the heart and lungs — if the bullet would have gone into the chest, she would have had a much more serious, possibly life-threatening injury.”

