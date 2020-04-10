Disney+ Paid Subscriber Count Crosses The 50 Million Mark

Advertising

Video streaming services have been around for a while now and to be honest, it did feel like Disney was a little late to the game with its Disney+ streaming service that launched last year. However, Disney is a very old company with fantastic branding, and an awesome portfolio to boot, which is why it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that its subscribers have since crossed the 50 million mark in less than a year.

In an announcement by the company, it appears that Disney+ now has over 50 million paid subscribers ever since the service launched about 5 months ago. While Disney+ still has a smaller subscriber count compared to Netflix, what makes this milestone even more amazing is the fact that Disney+ is still only available in a small handful of countries.

This is versus Netflix, who a few years ago finally launched their service worldwide. According to Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, “We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year. Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

Like we said, Disney might be late to the game, but the company has very strong franchises under its belt with its own movies, classic cartoons, and of course shows from the likes of the Marvel and Star Wars universe, all of which definitely played a role in attracting users to its platform.

Filed in . Read more about Disney, Disney Plus and Entertainment. Source: thewaltdisneycompany