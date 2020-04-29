Google Meet Will Soon Be Available For Free For Everyone

Advertising

When Google announced that they would eventually be ditching the Hangouts brand, they also announced a couple of new services that would act as replacements. One of those new services is known as Google Meet and was originally announced in 2017 as a service for Google’s enterprise G Suite customers.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has resulted in more people seeking video conferencing platforms, Google will be making Meets available for free to everyone. All users need is a Gmail account and they’ll be good to go. The company had previously announced that they would be making the service’s premium features free temporarily for G Suite customers, but now it looks like it will be free for all.

According to Google, “Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to our business and education users, such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view.”

Right now video conferencing apps are all the rage with Zoom being one of the more popular options. However, the app has come under fire due to its security and privacy issues, resulting in users seeking alternatives.

