HBO Max Set For April 27 Launch

There are a bunch of streaming services available in the market today, and it looks like HBO will be entering the fray with yet another streaming competitor in the form of HBO Max. We had previously heard about the company’s plans to launch the service, and it looks like we now have an official date: the 27th of April.

For those who are confused, and rightfully so, HBO actually has a bunch of subscription options they had previously launched. There is the base HBO service which is offered as part of a subscription for pay-TV customers, then there is also HBO Go which is pretty much free for those who pay for HBO.

Then there is HBO Now, which is basically the same as HBO Go, except that it is aimed at customers who do not have a traditional cable TV subscription package, and now it looks like there is HBO Max. HBO Max will be priced at $14.99 a month which makes it one of the more expensive subscription options, but HBO is trying to make the case for themselves by claiming to offer more than 10,000 hours of content right out of the gate.

There will be a bunch of original shows created for the new service, as well as access to a ton of other content from HBO and third-party studios. This includes shows such as “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, and movies like “Joker”, “Suicide Squad”, “The Matrix”, “Wonder Woman”, and so on.

Those who are currently subscribed to HBO Now will have the option to move over to HBO Max at no extra cost, but only if they were subscribed to HBO Now directly through HBO’s website.

Source: pressroom.warnermediagroup