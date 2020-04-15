Instagram’s New Stickers Want To Help Small Businesses During The COVID-19 Crisis

Advertising

The problem with a lot of small businesses is that they typically do not have the same cashflow as bigger conglomerates. This means that in times of crisis like the one we are facing now with the COVID-19 virus outbreak, there are many small businesses that are forced to suspend their operations, and might not have enough cash on hand to sustain them for the coming months.

What some smaller businesses like restaurants are doing is that they are now offering delivery or pickup services (which might not have been offered before), and to help bring these businesses in focus, Instagram has launched new stickers to help customers order from them by redirecting them to the business’s website.

According to Instagram, “Small businesses are an important part of our community, and many are facing immense challenges during the COVID‑19 crisis. Today, we’re making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders, and fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the businesses you love.”

They add, “Businesses can share new gift card, food order, and fundraiser stickers in Stories and on their profiles. When you see gift cards or food orders, you can tap to make your purchase through our partner’s site.” This new feature will be initially available in the US and Canada, but it is expected to rollout globally in the coming weeks.

