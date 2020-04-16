iPad With Mini LED Display Delayed To 2021

Recently it was discovered that 2020’s iPad Pro refresh comes with an A12Z chipset that is almost identical to the 2018 iPad Pro’s A12X chipset, save for an extra GPU core that was enabled. Given that there was almost a 2 year gap between the tablets, many are no doubt a little perplexed by Apple’s decision.

This is because according to the rumors, Apple had plans to launch a high-end iPad Pro with a mini LED display later in the year. We say “had plans” because according to a note from Hong Kong based analyst Jeff Pu, he claims that Apple’s iPad with a mini LED display will not be launching this year and has reportedly been delayed to 2021 instead.

Pu does not provide a reason why the iPad could be delayed, but as Cult of Mac notes, it could be due to the disruption to Apple’s supply chain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The virus has forced many companies to temporarily suspend their operations which has no doubt caused a backlog in product orders and manufacturing, thus potentially causing future products to be delayed further.

That being said, Apple has not confirmed anything regarding an iPad with a mini LED display so it’s hard to say if this is true, but if you were looking forward to it, then you might be disappointed as there is a chance that it might not debut this year.

