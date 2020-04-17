Apple’s iPhone 8 Has Been Discontinued

Before the new iPhone SE was announced, it was rumored that the handset could be largely based on the iPhone 8’s design. Sure enough, the rumors were true. However, it now also means that Apple has since discontinued the iPhone 8, meaning that if you wanted a cheap iPhone, the new iPhone SE is your best bet.

Apple has typically kept older iPhones around even when newer models have been announced. This is because while Apple doesn’t necessarily make “budget” phones, the older models are sold for less, making it an option for those who don’t have the money or see the need to purchase a high-end iPhone.

That being said, we suppose it actually makes sense that the iPhone 8 is discontinued. In fact, we’d probably go as far as to say that the new iPhone SE might be a better buy. This is because in terms of processor, it uses the A13 chipset found in last year’s flagship iPhones, meaning that it will be quite powerful.

It also utilizes smarter camera software to achieve the bokeh look from Portrait Mode despite having only one camera. It is also priced at $399 which makes it very affordable. Apple has been experiencing a fair bit of success in the recent years with the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11, both of which are positioned slightly cheaper than the flagship models. It will be interesting to see how this new iPhone SE will do at its price point.

