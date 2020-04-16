The New iPhone SE’s Battery Is Disappointingly Small

Yesterday, Apple announced its brand new iPhone SE. The phone is the successor to the original iPhone SE with updated hardware and specs and a brand new design. It also only costs $399, which is much, much cheaper than what Apple is asking for for its other higher-end iPhone models.

However, as expected for that price, there will be compromises on its specs. While Apple isn’t really one to dive into the tech specs of its products, a recent listing by a Chinese reseller has revealed some of its potential specs, such as its battery where it seems that the new iPhone SE has a disappointingly small 1,821mAh battery.

Now, there’s no way to know for sure if these specs are accurate until a teardown has been conducted, but we imagine that to get the price of the iPhone SE down to $399, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple opted for lower-end components, and a smaller battery could be one of them. By comparison, the base iPhone 11 launched in 2019 has a 3,110mAh battery, meaning that if these specs are true, the iPhone SE has a battery size about 1,200mAh less, which will no doubt have a huge impact on the overall battery life of the phone.

That being said, the iPhone SE is still quite a powerful device despite the potentially smaller battery. It is powered by the same A13 chipset used in the iPhone 11 and also relies on the same camera smarts of the iPhone XR that allows it to capture photos with bokeh despite it sporting a single lens.

