iPhone SE Teardown Reveals Hardware Layout Similar To The iPhone 8

Ahead of the new iPhone SE’s launch, it was rumored that the device would be similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design. It turned out to be true as the iPhone SE has adopted a more curved design that is more in line with Apple’s recent design language. However, it seems that the similarities go deeper than that.

According to a recent teardown of the new iPhone SE by Ao Technology, a Chinese mobile phone repair company, it seems that the internals of the iPhone SE appear to be similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of its layout, suggesting that the iPhone SE is more like a rebadged iPhone 8. However, in case you didn’t know, the iPhone SE does come with the A13 chipset used in 2019’s flagship iPhones.

It also offers up 3GB of RAM along with WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, so while it might share some similarities, it is a different beast altogether. The teardown also saw Ao Technology successfully transfer the iPhone SE’s display to the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8’s logic board onto the iPhone SE, although there were some limitations following the installation.

In any case, regardless of the hardware, the iPhone SE at $399 is very much a steal compared to Apple’s more expensive flagships. If you don’t absolutely have to have the latest hardware or technology, then this could be worth considering.

