LEGO Joins The Fight Against The Coronavirus By Producing 13,000 Face Visors A Day

LEGO is a company known for their plastic brick toys that have destroyed countless feet over the decades. However, in recent times, it seems that the company is stepping up and joining the fight against the coronavirus by leveraging their production lines and producing as many as 13,000 face visors a day.

For those unfamiliar, those working on the frontline like doctors and nurses are required to wear more extreme forms of protective gear compared to just the gloves and face masks that the rest of us wear. This is because if the doctors and nurses fall sick, then who would be left to treat the rest of us?

According to LEGO, “This week we began to make visors at our factory in Billund for healthcare workers on the frontline in Denmark. We are so incredibly proud of the team who made this happen. They worked around the clock to create designs and make moulds that can produce more than 13,000 visors a day. We are grateful to have such talented, dedicated and caring colleagues.”

We know that every little helps right now, so we’re thankful to our colleagues who are supporting the healthcare heroes working to keep us safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/siQ4pEKDEm — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 8, 2020

LEGO is not alone in their efforts to fight the coronavirus. Many other companies have stepped up to the plate, such as Ford, GM, Razer, Apple, and more, all of whom are now using their production facilities and capabilities to produce protective equipment designed to keep frontliners safe.

