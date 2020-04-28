LG Velvet Specs Revealed Ahead Of Its Official Announcement

A couple of weeks ago, LG revealed the “Velvet” smartphone which showed off the company’s new design language. The handset is expected to be announced next week, but in true LG style, it seems that the company has revealed the specs of the phone in full ahead of the official announcement.

According to LG, the upcoming Velvet smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch 20.5:9 OLED display, a set of stereo speakers that will be powered by AI that will help control the volume and optimize the sound. The phone will also sport curved sides that LG claims will make the phone easier and more comfortable to hold.

As for the camera, LG will be adopting a “raindrop” design which sports a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone will come with a 16MP shooter. That being said, for a brand new smartphone, the LG Velvet will not be a high-end handset. Instead, under the hood LG has opted to equip the handset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, but the good news is that LG has chosen the 5G version which means that despite it being a mid-range, it will come with support for 5G.

There is no word on pricing yet, but the phone is expected to be initially released in South Korea on the 15th of May.

