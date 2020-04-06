Mixer Is Giving Its Streaming Partners $100 Each During The COVID-19 Crisis

With the coronavirus spreading around the world, businesses are forced to temporarily suspend their operations. For some smaller companies, this could actually spell the end of their operations as they might not have enough cashflow to wait out the virus outbreak, which could last for months.

Advertising

This means that for some, they might be out of a job. Microsoft is looking to lend a helping hand because according to some reports, it appears that Microsoft’s streaming platform, Mixer, has started to hand out $100 to all of their streaming partners. Granted, $100 isn’t a particularly huge sum of money, but for some who might be out of a job, it is better than nothing.

For those unfamiliar, Mixer is a video streaming platform similar to Twitch. It is owned by Microsoft and is one of Twitch’s competitors, and Microsoft has actually had some success with it by managing to convince some former big name streamers, such as Ninja, to stream on their platform exclusively.

HUGE SHOUTOUT TO @WatchMixer! During these hard times, people are doing everything they can to stay safe, provide for their families and still move forward. Mixer understands this and was nice enough to provide a stim pack for partners! Thank you so much for the $100! pic.twitter.com/600lFRU6dc — Langston (@ADHDLangston) April 2, 2020

That being said, it should be noted that only partnered streamers are eligible for this $100 gift, so for non-partnered streamers, they are out of luck. However, the silver lining of this virus outbreak is that it appears to be bringing out the best of humanity in some. There have been a couple of big name streamers who have announced that they will be donating some money to some smaller, non-partnered Mixer streamers as well.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Microsoft.