The Pentagon Has Officially Released Declassified Videos Showing UFOs

Are UFOs real? Over the decades we have come across various stories, photos, and videos that allegedly show UFOs, but it’s hard to tell if those photos and videos are the real deal. For those who wonder if there might life on other planets or galaxies, it’s starting to look like we might not be alone.

Advertising

This is because the Pentagon has officially released a trio of declassified videos that seem to show UFOs caught in action. If you have been following UFO-related news for a while now, some of these videos might seem familiar. This is because they had been leaked in the past, as confirmed by the Pentagon, and their official declassification does lend some credibility to them.

According to the Pentagon, “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

Now whether or not these videos depict the fact that aliens from other planets have come to Earth to visit us is unclear and the Pentagon has stopped short of actually saying that, but at the very least it does seem to confirm sightings of objects that until today, remain unidentified.

Filed in . Read more about Science and Space. Source: defense.gov