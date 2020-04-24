Polar’s Grit X Smartwatch Comes With An Impressive 40 Hour Battery Life

One of the issues with wearables like smartwatches is that for the most part, a lot of them don’t exactly have very good battery life. This is because of their size, where you can’t exactly squeeze in a particularly huge battery. Then there is also its functionality where thanks to the fact that it can do a lot of things, unsurprisingly battery drain is expected.

However, if you’re looking for a smartwatch that could potentially last you days, then you might want to check out Polar’s latest wearable in the form of the Polar Grit X, a smartwatch that the company is claiming will offer up to 40 hours of battery life, even with all of its features turned on meaning that users won’t need to compromise on certain features just to squeeze out a few more hours of usage.

Depending on how you use it, like if you only wear it if you go out, or if you only use it at the gym, then there is a chance you could get several days out of it. Some of the features of the watch includes built-in GPS a compass, an altimeter, and a heart rate monitor. There are also features for hikers and runners such as route planning and turn-by-turn directions.

The watch will also be able to remind users when to eat (in case you’re the type that’s too busy to eat sometimes), coaching features, and also a sleep quality tracker. The Grit X will be priced at $430 and can be ordered from Polar’s website.

